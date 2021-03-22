Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. 1,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

