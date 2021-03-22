Qell Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Qell Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:QELLU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Qell Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of QELLU stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Qell Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QELLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $55,677,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,096,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.