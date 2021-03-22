QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.50 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $27.50 million and $3.08 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

