Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

QLYS stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,730. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. Qualys has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

