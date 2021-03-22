Quant (QNT) Hits Market Cap of $534.05 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $44.24 or 0.00078537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $534.05 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

