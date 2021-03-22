QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $391,289.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

