Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.36 or 0.00024350 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.