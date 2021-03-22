Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

