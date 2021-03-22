Radix (EXRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.33 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $125.01 million and $3.33 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.00475017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00140079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.89 or 0.00800921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

