Raise (RAISE) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Raise has a market capitalization of $105,955.43 and approximately $96.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

