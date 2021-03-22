Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Makes New $25.15 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,154,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 3.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.