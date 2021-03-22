Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0014

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $60,332.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

