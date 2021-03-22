Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $8.41 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $61,676.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00471198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.76 or 0.00818581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

