Raydium Price Reaches $8.83 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00016106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $198.55 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00469777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00140811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.01 or 0.00809665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00075250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,479,863 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

