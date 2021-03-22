Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.
HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.79.
In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,314. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
