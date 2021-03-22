Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,314. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

