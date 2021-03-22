Raymond James Downgrades Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Market Perform

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.50. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.41. The company had a trading volume of 550,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,878. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

