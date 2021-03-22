Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 69,426 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DraftKings worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

DraftKings stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

