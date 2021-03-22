Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 130,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.79 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.