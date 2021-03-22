Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,384 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

