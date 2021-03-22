Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,827 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,376. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

