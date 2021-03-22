Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $258.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

