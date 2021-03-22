Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.97.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

