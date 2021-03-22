Raymond James Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $109.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of BC opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

