Raymond James Increases MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

