Raymond James Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of ONEW opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $619.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

