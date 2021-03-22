Raymond James Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.
Shares of ONEW opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $619.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
