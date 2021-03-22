Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $20.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $89.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $111.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after buying an additional 621,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $2,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

