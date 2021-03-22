ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Timothy (Tim) Ebbeck Purchases 10,650 Shares

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Timothy (Tim) Ebbeck acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$18,371.25 ($13,122.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ReadyTech Company Profile

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

