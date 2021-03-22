Realio Network Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.36 million and $760,626.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

