Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 247.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Realty Income by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

