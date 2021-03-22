Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/4/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

