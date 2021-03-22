Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for California Water Service Group (CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2021 – California Water Service Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

3/16/2021 – California Water Service Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

3/10/2021 – California Water Service Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/8/2021 – California Water Service Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

3/5/2021 – California Water Service Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

3/4/2021 – California Water Service Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/1/2021 – California Water Service Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

2/28/2021 – California Water Service Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.