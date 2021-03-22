Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – NLS Pharmaceutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – NLS Pharmaceutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – NLS Pharmaceutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – NLS Pharmaceutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NLSP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 9,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,749. NLS Pharmaceutics AG has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

