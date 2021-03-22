Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shaw Communications (SJR.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications (TSE: SJR.B):

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$40.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$40.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$40.50.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$33.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$35.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.77%.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

