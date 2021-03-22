Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Point Capital (HMPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT):

3/16/2021 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

