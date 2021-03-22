Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/1/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

