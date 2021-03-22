Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mayville Engineering (MEC)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

3/13/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

3/3/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

3/2/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

2/19/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

2/4/2021 – Mayville Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,685. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Mayville Engineering Company Inc alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.