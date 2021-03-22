Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OBNK opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

