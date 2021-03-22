Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,651.88 ($99.97).
LON RB traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,314 ($82.49). 2,474,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,084.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £45.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
