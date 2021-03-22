Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,651.88 ($99.97).

LON RB traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,314 ($82.49). 2,474,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,084.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £45.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

