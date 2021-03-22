RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 73% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $7,888.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00342730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

