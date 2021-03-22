Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB opened at $39.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.