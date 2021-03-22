RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.00631783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00023916 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

