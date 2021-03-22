Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 381,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.68. 24,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,528. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

