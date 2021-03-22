Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Acquires $20,840.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $20,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ruskin Alexander Vest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $17,960.00.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. 1,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

