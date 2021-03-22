Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.