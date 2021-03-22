Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 255,600 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Knowles worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 102.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

