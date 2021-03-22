Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 279,300 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

