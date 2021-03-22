Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 39,900 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.21% of Manning & Napier worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $7.10 on Monday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

