Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $39.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

