Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 100,051 Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.43% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

BASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BASI stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.92. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,843.20. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $192,443. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.