Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 185,400 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

